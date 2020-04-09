Police arrest city trader suspected of aiding phone thefts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A city phone trader and technician, Ivan Seguya has been arrested by crime intelligence on allegations of aiding phone thefts.

Seguya’s arrest came after one of the suspects Charles Ocheme was apprehended by an intelligence team attached to Kabalagala police division.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said on Thursday that Kabalagala police carried out an operation under the command of Muyenga police post officer in charge to arrest the suspects.

The operation targeting phone snatchers was carried out in the evening hours of Wednesday. When police arrested Ocheme, who is a boda boda rider, resident of Muwafu zone his immediate collegues fled in fear of being arrested.

Nevertheless, during interrogation, Ocheme led the operation team to Wabigalo parish at the residence of one Seguya Ivan, 27, who police later established is a phone trader and technician at Hanifa towers in city centre.

Seguya was also found together with Wahab Taban, 24 , a boda boda rider and resident of Muwafu zone kibuli parish.

“A search was conducted in the house of Seguya and the following items were recovered,” said Owoyesigyire. The recovered items include; Apple laptop, 30 iPhones, 14 other phones that include Sumsang, Itel and Infinix. Other exhibits include 31 dismantled phones, one Smile mi-fi, 35 smart phone covers, two laptop chargers and six phone charging cables.

“All the three suspects have been arrested and we have preferred to investigate allegations of robbery, and being in possession of suspected stolen properties,” said Owoyesigyire. Police said the file for the suspects will later be forwarded to the resident state attorney for advise.

******

URN