Police advises motorists to remove number plates before going to sleep

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force has advised owners of motor vehicles that are kept in open air parking to remove number plates before going to sleep and put them back in the morning to avoid them being stolen.

Speaking to reporters at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala today during the tri-weekly security briefing, Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said this is the only way to foil the practice that is gaining moment in recent days.

Normally when thieves steal the number plates, they leave a note on the cars with a telephone number and instructions to the owner to deposit a given amount of money in most cases over UGX 100,000 if they want to repossess them.

Enanga said although it might be cumbersome to put and then remove number plates daily, its better than going through the process of replacing them when stolen. Enanga’s advise follows a recovery of 11 number plates stolen from different parts of Kitende village in Kajjansi Town Council Wakiso district by a one Felix Mwebesa. “The recovery followed a tip off by residents who suspected Mwebesa to be part of a criminal gang involved in theft of car number plates,” said Enanga.

Some of the numbers recovered include, UAN 852B, UBF 211J, UBF 603Q, UBA 6250, UAV 379X, UBA 984K, UBC 577D, UAK 401H, UAU 223L and UAU 767J. Mwebesa is detained at Kajjansi police station as investigations into the matter continue. Enanga called upon all the owners of those cars whose number plates were stolen to go to Kajjansi Police Station to claim them.

Meanwhile police revealed that last week they arrested 170 people for violating different directives on the Coronavirus (COVID-19). 18 vehicles and 101 motor cycles were impounded after their owners were found moving past curfew hours or carrying passengers contrary to exiting guidelines.

“The public continues to flout government directives put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus. This is partly due to ignorance of the fatality of the pandemic,” said Enanga.

