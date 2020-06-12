Plascon Uganda donates paint to schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Paint maker, Kansai Plascon Uganda, a subsidiary of Japanese paint company of Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, has announced a donation of 4,000 litres of the company’s anti mosquito paint to the Ministry of Education and Sports for use in schools.

The company has also made available 20,000 face masks to support school staff as they prepare for the reopening of schools during this coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was facilitated by the Japanese government and formalised at a ceremony attended by John Muyingo, Uganda State Minister for Higher Education, and Mizumoto Horii, Deputy Head of the Japanese Embassy in Uganda at the office of the Prime Minister.

The contribution is reinforcement of Kansai Plascon’s fight against the prevalence of malaria cases in the country whilst creating a safe learning environment at local schools amidst the global pandemic.

The Ugandan-made Anti Mosquito Paint will be distributed to Gayaza High School, Mt. St Mary’s College Namagunga, and Nabisunsa Girls School. The company aims to support the repainting of these schools within the month before their expected reopening next month.

First released in 2019 in Uganda to help the country meet its goal of eradicating malaria by 2021, the Anti-Mosquito Paint is an innovative product that was developed in partnership with the Ministry of Health as well as other agencies and stakeholders.

It is free of lead and heavy metals and is certified safe to use by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Drug Authority.

On this occasion, the Uganda Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni said: “We appreciate Kansai Plascon’s contribution to the pupils and teachers of Uganda. The safety and wellbeing of our children and educators are of the utmost importance as we look ahead to reopening our schools nationwide.”

The Ambassador of Japan to Uganda, Kazuaki Kameda, said, “Kansai Plascon’s Anti Mosquito Paint is a great example of how Japanese technology can contribute to Ugandan society and the education of its children who will be forging its future. I am pleased that the Japanese government has been able to play a role in making this happen.”

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Director and Managing Executive Officer Jun Senoo, remarked, “We are fully aware of the challenges faced by Uganda and the rest of the world during these trying times and especially the impact it has on primary and secondary education. We hope that this contribution will offer pupils and teachers extra protection once they return back to the classroom.”

Since its launch in August 2017, Kansai Plascon Uganda has successfully built on local partnerships and expertise to become the number one paint company in Uganda with 60% market share, supplying both decorative and manufacturing segments. The company collectively produce two million litres a month of Plascon paint to the market.