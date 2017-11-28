PICTORIAL: Uhuru Kenyatta starts 2nd term

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | PICTORIAL – At least 23 Heads of State or their deputies joined thousands of Kenyans who gathered at the Kasarani Sports Complex, Nairobi, to witness the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta for his second term in office on Tuesday.

President Kenyatta is being sworn in after he emerged victorious in the October 26 election in which he won 98 per cent of the votes cast.

Kenyatta’s October victory was preceded by another resounding victory in the General Elections held on August 8 but which was overturned by the Supreme Court.

VIDEO