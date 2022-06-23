Thursday , June 23 2022
PICTORIAL: Museveni in Kigali

The Independent June 23, 2022 AFRICA, NEWS, The News Today 1 Comment

President Museveni crosses the border at Gatuna, before heading to Kigali. PHOTOS PPU

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is in Kigali, Rwanda to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He flew on a helicopter from Entebbe to Gatuna, then travelled by road to Kigali.

It is his first visit to Rwanda since a security dispute between the two countries led to the closure of the Uganda-Rwanda border in February 2019. Kagame also recently made his first visit to Uganda in four years, when he attended the birthday celebrations of UPDF Commander of land forces and first son, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The Prince of Wales is already in Kigali to represent Queen Elizabeth, for the Commonwealth event postponed twice before because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

One comment

  1. Muonge
    June 23, 2022 at 10:30 pm

    I Wish them best common wealth meeting, and safe way back to their homes after meeting.

    Reply

