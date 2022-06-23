PICTORIAL: Museveni in Kigali

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is in Kigali, Rwanda to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He flew on a helicopter from Entebbe to Gatuna, then travelled by road to Kigali.

It is his first visit to Rwanda since a security dispute between the two countries led to the closure of the Uganda-Rwanda border in February 2019. Kagame also recently made his first visit to Uganda in four years, when he attended the birthday celebrations of UPDF Commander of land forces and first son, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The Prince of Wales is already in Kigali to represent Queen Elizabeth, for the Commonwealth event postponed twice before because of the COVID-19 pandemic.