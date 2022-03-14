Pian, Bokora ethnic clashes displace over 2000 people

Napak, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Nabwal sub-county in Napak district have deserted their homes following ethnic clashes between Bokora and Pian community.

The Pian hail from Nabilatuk while Bokora hail from Napak district. The clashes which have lasted for three months now have seen two communities losing seven people and displacement of more than 2000 others. Unspeficied cattle has also been lost in the clashes between the two communities.

Nabwal sub-county was once a battlefield for cattle rustlers and security forces. However, in early 2005, residents from both communities of Pian and Bokora resettled following the restoration of security and calm.

Paul Lokol, the LC5 chairperson of Nabilatuk district told URN on phone that the security situation in Nabwal is getting out of hand and has forced several families to flee their homes in order to save lives.

Lokol says that a series of dialogue meetings between leaders from both sides have been held to encourage the two communities to agree to live together peacefully.

John Ogwel, the LC3 chairperson of Nabwal sub-county in Napak district, says that the Bokora community have so far lost about 503 herds of cattle within three months. “We are bordering Katakwi and Nabilatuk district, so the Pian community have been raiding animals from Katakwi and on their return, they pass through Nabwal,” he said.

He explains that when the people of Katakwi come tracing for their animals, they trace the footmarks up to their territory.

Prisca Loyolo, the Napak district vice-chairperson says that people are living in schools and the sub-county headquarters are helpless without aid from either the government or any other development partner. Loyolo says that they have tried telling locals to return to their homes but they are still in fear following the continued revenge attacks on them most especially from the Pian community.

But Major Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson says the locals are returning back home gradually and the security is working to return the situation to normal. Maj Oware urged the local leaders to convince the residents to return back home because they are on the ground to stabilize the situation.

