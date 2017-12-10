Phone addicts get unusual help

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These days we check emails and messages on our smartphones all the time. Not only on public transport but also in social situations, for example when having drinks with friends.

The more one feels the urge to check their phone, even when they are not expecting a specific message or call, the more addicted to phone use they are.

Such people crave the physical simulation of frequent smartphone use and cannot keep away from their phones for long periods of time without suffering withdrawal symptoms.

Now, however, they have help. Austrian designer Klemens Schillinger has created a therapeutic replacement for smartphones called `Substitute Phones’.

The Vienna-based designer made a series of five of these no devices which feature a row of stone beads to imitate various motions typical to smartphone use, such as scrolling, zooming, and swiping.

By using stone beads to emulate interaction with a phone’s touchscreen, Schillinger aims to create therapeutic tools that can provide the same feel as smartphone use.