People’s Progressive Party challenges Museveni on Balaalo

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has criticized President, Yoweri Museveni’s intervention in the Balaalo (pastoralists) issue in Northern Uganda, stating that it’s more about politics than finding a solution to the problem. Sadam Gayira, the acting PPP chairperson wants the president to address the Balaalo issue as a broader and national concern.

He pointed out that the problem extends beyond Acholi and involves districts in the cattle corridor, including Rakai, Ssembabule, Gomba, Mubende, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, Luweero, and Ngoma in Nakaseke. Gayira warned that if not handled urgently, the issue could escalate into an ethnic conflict.

Last week, President Museveni directed the non-compliant pastoralists to vacate land in Northern and North Eastern parts of Uganda within three weeks. This directive came after he issued order number 3 of 2023, which required pastoralists to have fenced land with a water source to prevent their animals from damaging people’s crops.

Gayira called on the president to first investigate why the Balaalo came to Acholi and whether their issues, such as the need for pasture, had been addressed before pushing them to leave. He also raised concerns about some of them not having national identity cards, potentially indicating they are non-Ugandans.

Additionally, the PPP condemned President Museveni’s decision to reinstate the embattled permanent secretary, Geraldine Ssali, of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives and his refusal to remove censured minister Persis Namuganza. They believe this demonstrates an effort to frustrate Parliament from conducting its business.

Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, asserted that the executive arm of the government has a good relationship with Parliament and that the president is mandated to adhere to parliamentary discussions enshrined in the constitution.

