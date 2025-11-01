Pearl Bank partners with Stanbic

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pearl Bank Uganda and Stanbic Bank Uganda have announced the integration of their digital wallets, Wendi and FlexiPay, in a move aimed at advancing Uganda’s financial inclusion and digital economy. Together, the platforms serve over a million users, providing savings, credit, and e-commerce services. The partnership allows users to transact seamlessly across networks at reduced fees, expanding access to digital financial services, especially for women, youth, and farmers. Wendi, central to government programs like the Parish Development Model, reaches rural communities and enables cross-border remittances via Western Union.

FlexiPay, with over 17,800 agents, supports retail, merchant wallets, and SACCOs nationwide. “This collaboration breaks down digital walls, enabling safe and affordable transactions,” said Stanbic CEO Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa. Pearl Bank CEO Julius Kakeeto added that Wendi users gain greater convenience and access to a wider network while earning interest on savings.