Pastor arrested over accusations of sexually assaulting followers

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastor Emmanuel Bwambale, the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations in Kagadi town council is locked up at Kagadi Central Police station for alleged sexual assault.

He was arrested by Kagadi Resident District Commissioner-RDC, Lillian Ruteraho, saying she had received complaints of sexual assaults against the pastor from female members of his church.

According to Ruteraho, Bwambale is also accused of impregnating some of his followers.

Beatrice Sanyu, one of the church members says after impregnating the church members, Pastor Bwambale forces them to terminate the pregnancies.

Immaculate pretty, another complainant accuses Pastor Bwambale of failing to provide for his victims.

However, Pastor Bwambale has denied the accusations, saying the allegations are meant to destroy his image.

URN