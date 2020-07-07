Parliament urge gov’t to intervene in provision of a decent living at Nsambya police barracks

Kampala, Uganda | Prossy Nansubuga | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has urged government to check the status of accommodation and improve utilities at Nsambya police barracks during plenary.

This was after MP Kibalya Maurice of Bugabula South raised a concern that the barracks are not in good conditions, as they lack good housing and electricity.

According to Kibalya, the highly populated facility seems to have embraced darkness despite God’s given right for humans to be in light.

He also stressed that the barracks despite housing many officers with their families even lack essentials like water, thus urging the respective ministries to intervene because police in Kampala city can’t go on in a such horrid context.

“I urge the minister of internal affairs to visit the barracks and the minister of finance to consider some of its supplementary incomes to provide officers in that place a decent living,” he said.

In October 2018, Nsambya barracks reportedly went two weeks without power which not only caused a security threat but also accumulated poor sanitation as several officers alleged that they could no longer iron their uniforms or trim their beards.

The Speaker ruled this issue by urging the Minister of internal affairs to intervene and give Parliament a report on Tuesday of next week.