Parliament queries new gov’t digital learning approach

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has queried the new digital learning approach adopted by the government to keep children learning during the current coronavirus lockdown. A section of legislators says that the approach only benefits a few learners, mainly in urban centres.

The Ministry of Education is encouraging the use of various platforms among them Zoom, WhatsApp, television, radio stations and a series of other virtual corresponding tools to ensure that children continue learning while locked in their homes.

But the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga says that she had received reports from Kamuli indicating that radio lessons are only aired on Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) radio whose signal in the area is not reliable. She questioned why the Ministry of Education settled for UBC radio yet the local administration had recommended local FM stations.

Kadaga also pointed out that the printed self-learning materials have been found inadequate in different areas yet the Ministry of Education has not found it necessary to address Parliament about the learning process during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya also questioned the use of radio and television stations saying that learners in rural areas cannot access the mediums. He also questioned whether pupils were at a later stage going to be examined through broadcast learning.

Bugabula South MP Henry Kibalya wondered how learners will ask questions for clarity during teaching via television and radio.

Sembabule Woman MP Anifa Kawooya said that most villages have no access to electricity and therefore students cannot access lessons broadcast on television.

William Nokrach, the PWDs representative tasked the Minister of Education to explain its plans for children with special needs especially those with hearing impairment.

Agaba Abbas, the Kitagwenda County also questioned whether the current teaching program is a continuation of the syllabus.

Bunyole East MP James Waluswaka and Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa called for the suspension of the teaching program on television and radios saying that it does not effectively cover the entire country.

But John Chrysostom Muyingo, the Minister of State for Higher Education said that the learning through broadcast media, online and print is only meant to keep learners revising during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he acknowledged that parts of the country cannot access electronic media, he hastens to add that the Ministry of Education dispatched printed self-study materials through district leaders to reach to those who would be left out.

He adds that the Ministry is currently in talks with different radio station owners to air the lessons.

He appealed to Parliament to give the new program chance insisting that they have made arrangements for every learner including those with disabilities.

******

URN