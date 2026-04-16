Parliament pushes through critical bills before swearing-in

Kampala, Uganda | URN | With the 11th Parliament nearing its end, MPS are in a race to complete critical budget and legal business.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among confirmed, MPS are working against strict constitutional and procedural timelines to process budget-related bills before the next Parliament takes effect. The swearing-in of the 12th Parliament is scheduled for mid-May 2026.

“We have budget timelines that we must meet,” Among told Parliament, outlining a tightly sequenced legislative programme that includes sector committee reports, tax legislation, and appropriation bills within a span of less than three weeks.

The parliamentary calendar is being guided by provisions under the Public Finance Management Act and Parliament’s own Rules of Procedure, which require approval of the national budget before the start of the financial year on 1 July.

The Speaker quoted Rule 156 of the Rules of Procedure, which relates to committee scrutiny of ministerial policy statements.

She also cited Rule 157 on consideration of revenue and tax legislation and Rules 158 and 159 on appropriation of public funds.

Parliament expects to receive sector committee reports on ministerial statements this week, consider tax and revenue bills between 21–24 April 2026 and debate and approve the Appropriation Bill between 28 and 30 April 2026.

“This being a transition period, we decided to bring the Appropriation earlier because by May, MPs will be swearing in and we shall not have Parliament,” Among said.

Without parliamentary approval, government cannot legally withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund, a requirement of the public finance system.

In late March 2026, Parliament issued a formal notice detailing the swearing-in process for incoming legislators, to be administered by the Clerk to Parliament between 13 and 15 May 2026.

The ceremony will take place at Parliament House and will include the administration of the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a Member of Parliament.