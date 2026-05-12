Drone show lights Kampala skies ahead of Museveni Swearing-In Ceremony

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The eve of President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony was marked by a brief blend of technological spectacle and delays as a drone show delivered a “thank you” message across parts of Kampala. The National Resistance Movement Secretariat had heavily promoted the event, dubbed the “Monday Plot”, across social and mainstream media platforms.

According to the official announcement, the skies were expected to “come alive with a breathtaking aerial display of drones carrying a thank you message from the NRM National Chairman” ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Despite the scheduled 8:00 PM start, many residents across the Kampala Metropolitan Area waited for more than thirty minutes while staring at a dark sky.

It was not until around 8:30 PM that the aerial display finally appeared above the Ntinda hills. Residents in areas including Kisalosalo, Kyebando, and Kamwokya watched as the night sky transformed into a colourful drone display. Unlike the traditional fireworks commonly seen during celebrations, the event featured illuminated images and messages formed by synchronized drones.

The display first projected an image resembling President Museveni wearing his trademark hat, prompting cheers from sections of the crowd. Shortly afterwards, the drones displayed the message “Thank you for trusting us”, followed by the slogan “Protecting the Gains,” which was widely used during the NRM’s 2026 election campaign.

The aerial performance later displayed “Welcome to Kololo” before transitioning into a conventional fireworks display. While the show was visible in parts of central Kampala, residents in other areas reported disappointment after waiting for long periods without seeing the display.

In Kawempe, some residents said they waited for nearly an hour but only saw what they described as “a sky dark with stars”. “We were told that the drones would deliver a message; when are they bringing the message?” asked Rogers Asiimwe, a resident of Kyebando, who felt the approximately 14-minute display ended too quickly. In Kawempe, some residents questioned the value of the project and called for accountability regarding the expenditure on the display. Zayitun Namulondo, a resident of the area, argued that if public money had been spent on the project, authorities should explain why some areas did not properly witness the display.

Similar concerns were raised by Jamil Kasekende in Kasangati, who questioned how much money had been spent on the event. Despite the mixed reactions, Kampala remains in a heightened state of anticipation ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The NRM Secretariat described the drone show as a historic event intended to allow Ugandans to celebrate together with the President-elect ahead of the inauguration. More than 30 international delegations are already in the country for the ceremony, while security has been tightened around Kololo Ceremonial Grounds as Museveni prepares to begin his seventh term in office under the theme “Protecting the Gains.”