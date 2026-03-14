Parliament faces last-minute legislative rush before 12th House swearing-in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Uganda’s 11th Parliament approaches its April 24 dissolution, legislators are urging extended sittings to pass the national budget and clear a pile of pending bills before the end of their term. Newly elected MPs are expected to be sworn in between May 13 and 15, 2026, following the January 15 general elections, putting pressure on the outgoing House to conclude key legislative work.

Speaker Anita Among has acknowledged the urgency, urging legislators to prioritise unfinished business. She said, “We must urgently handle the pending business in the House before Parliament breaks off to allow MPs to participate in the campaigns.” At the centre of the legislative rush is the FY 2026/27 national budget. Under the Public Finance Management Act, Parliament must debate and approve the national budget, the Appropriation Bill, and related revenue legislation before May 31 each year.

The budget process has largely followed the statutory timeline: December 2025 – Government submitted the National Budget Framework Paper; February 2026 – Parliament debated and approved the framework; March 2026 – Ministers presented ministerial policy statements and draft estimates; and March–April 2026 – Parliamentary committees scrutinised the estimates. However, with the House expected to dissolve on April 24, MPs fear the remaining stages, including plenary debate and approval, could face time constraints.

Some legislators are urging the Speaker to schedule daily sittings, including weekends if necessary, to accelerate the legislative agenda. Mityana South MP Richard Lumu said, “Work can be finished this month. Committees have completed their part; what remains is plenary. With fewer MPs attending, the debates will be quicker and more efficient.”

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa stressed, “Some of this business has deadlines that must be met, including the national budget. There is absolutely no reason why the House should not be sitting. We should now be sitting Monday to Friday, and if possible, over the weekend, to cover up.” Kalungu West MP Joseph Sewungu said, “Most committees are concluding their queries with ministries. We are moving very fast on the Auditor General’s reports so they don’t create overlapping backlogs.”

However, governance experts warn that the timing of the parliamentary transition could undermine accountability. Julius Mukunda, Executive Director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), said, “There is a democracy and accountability gap when an old Parliament approves a budget that new MPs will have little knowledge about. The time might not be enough for proper scrutiny of the budget. Having new leaders implement a budget they never passed poses fiscal risks because some projects may lack ownership and commitment.”

He suggested that Uganda may need to reconsider its electoral calendar so newly elected MPs can participate earlier in the budget process. “Elections could be held earlier, perhaps in October or December, so that a new Parliament debates the Budget Framework Paper and ministerial policy statements,” he proposed. Beyond the national budget, Parliament still has several significant bills awaiting debate or passage.

Among them are the National Legal Aid Bill, 2022; the Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2023; the Contract Farming Bill, 2023; and the Magistrates Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Others include the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Marriage Bill, 2024; the Administration of Parliament Bill, 2024; and the Human Resource Management Professionals Bill, 2025.

Several government bills are also pending, including the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025; the National Drug and Health Products Authority Bill, 2025; and the Khadi Courts Bill, 2024. With dozens of bills and oversight reports still under consideration, the final weeks of the 11th Parliament represent a crucial window for legislative productivity.

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