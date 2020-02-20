Parliament attackers face criminal trespass, malicious damage charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The two members of the Red Top Brigade Movement who attacked Parliament on Wednesday face charges of criminal trespass and malicious damage. They are Charles Mutaasa Kakero and Dafala Senjako.

Trouble for the duo started when they jumped on the floor of parliament from the stranger’s gallery around 4pm on Wednesday protesting corruption.

They dropped leaflets titled “A letter to Africa and Uganda, stop cropping out citizens,” in which they protest against President, Yoweri Museveni’s regime and Corruption.

The two were subdued and arrested by security for questioning. Now, URN has since established that the suspects have been transferred to the Central Police Station Kampala where they are locked up on charges of criminal trespass and malicious damage.

A source in the office of Criminal investigation Department of police at Parliament Police, says they looking for appropriate sections in Parliament’s Powers and privileges Act to prosecute the duo. He however, says the charges are not yet definite as the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) will come out with the final charges.

“We are seeing at least three charges against them. But it is the DPP that will confirm these. But we are looking at criminal trespass and malicious damage” he said.

According to the Parliaments Powers and Privileges Act, anyone who creates or joins in any disturbance, which interrupts or is likely to interrupt the proceedings of Parliament or a committee while Parliament or the committee is sitting; is liable on conviction before a court to imprisonment for any term not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding four thousand Shillings or to such fine and imprisonment.

The Internal Affairs State Minister, Mario Obiga Kania, says investigations are still ongoing to establish the extent of the acts of the two people.

URN has also established that the investigations have been widened to establish whether there was any collaboration or collusion to smuggle the two men to parliament.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango couldn’t be reached for a comment by the time of publishing this story.

URN