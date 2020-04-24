Parliament approves UGX 45.5 Trillion National Budget

✅ 2020 – Sh45 trillion

✅ 2019 – Sh40 trillion

✅ 2018 – Sh32 trillion

✅ 2017 – Sh22 trillion

✅ 2016 – Sh20 trillion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has approved a 45.49 trillion Shillings Budget for the financial year 2020/2021. The estimates show an increase of 5.85 trillion from the current budget which stands at 39.64 trillion Shillings.

Of the approved budget, a sum of 11.922 trillion Shillings has been appropriated by parliament for Recurrent expenditure for Central government, Referral hospitals, Foreign missions and Local governments. Another 18.07 trillion Shillings is reserved for Development expenditure while 15.49 is statutory expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund.

According to the sector allocations, the Works and Transport docket takes the lion’s share with an allocation of 5.84 trillion Shillings followed by Security with an allocation of 4.5 trillion Shillings from 3.62 trillion Shillings. Up to 2.8 trillion of the budget is classified expenditure.

The government also estimates that 4 trillion Shillings will be spent on interest payments, the Education sector 3.624 trillion Shillings , 2.772 trillion Shillings on Health and 1.324 trillion Shillings on Agriculture.

Budget Committee Chairperson Amos Lugoloobi reported to parliament after considering the figures under the Appropriation Bill, 2020. The budget which will come into effect on July 1, 2020.

According to Lugoloobi, a total of 21.7 trillion Shillings will be generated from local revenue while 3.55 trillion Shillings will be generated from domestic borrowing. This constitutes 72.5 percent of the total budget while external funding will constitute 27.5 percent.

Lugoloobi cites a need for government to strengthen the mobilization and collection of revenues which have stagnated below 16 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the past years.

Following the approval of the Budget, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija notified parliament that he would come back for any reviews in the Budget since it has been considered under the unclear circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), 2015, Parliament is mandated to approve the National Budget by May 31.

URN