Parliament approves Sh66 billion loan for Uganda Cancer Institute expansion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has approved a proposal to borrow $18.09 million (Shs66 billion) as additional financing for the expansion of the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI).

The government argues that this investment would save Ugandans from spending over 1.094 trillion Shillings annually on seeking cancer treatment abroad, particularly in India, the United States, and other nations.

The approval followed a request by the Ministry of Finance to secure additional financing from the African Development Fund to support the ongoing East Africa Centres of Excellence for Skills and Tertiary Education in Biomedical Sciences Project – Phase I at UCI. The request arose due to a change in the scope of the ongoing work at the institute.

Robert Migadde, Vice Chairperson of the Committee on National Economy, informed Parliament that upon completion, the expanded UCI will serve as a training facility for students from Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, and Gulu University.

However, he raised concerns about the government’s increasing tendency to seek additional funds for ongoing projects, citing poor planning as a key issue.

“Currently, Uganda records 60,000 new cancer cases annually. While most patients are treated locally, a significant number seek advanced care in India, the USA, and other countries. This project will help reduce the estimated $100-$300 million spent annually on cancer treatment abroad. Additionally, the introduction of BTM treatment will be a breakthrough in treating blood cancer,” Migadde stated.

Migadde further expressed concerns over the government’s growing trend of seeking supplementary funding for ongoing projects, citing the Masaka-Mutula Road project and the Greater Kampala Road project as examples. He attributed the need for additional financing to delays in project implementation, inadequate planning, and changes in project scope, which result in cost overruns and increased financial burden on the government. “The Committee recommends that the government should minimize project variations except in unavoidable circumstances,” Migadde emphasized.

The expansion of the Uganda Cancer Institute is expected to significantly boost local cancer treatment capacity, reducing reliance on expensive overseas medical care and improving access to specialized oncology services in Uganda.