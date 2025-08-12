Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur: bet on the exciting battle for the UEFA Super Cup on 1xBet!

On August 13, big football will return to European stadiums, delighting fans with a spectacular battle between the Champions League and Europa League winners. The best sports betting site 1xBet has made a preview of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham match at the Stadio Friuli. Bet on the UEFA Super Cup game with the best odds using this link and remember the principles of responsible gambling. Pre-match analysis and balanced risk management is your way to success!

Historic challenge for Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique has accustomed PSG fans to big wins and all sorts of records. The upcoming match against Spurs is another opportunity to rewrite history by making Paris Saint-Germain the first French club to win the UEFA Super Cup.

Last season, the Red-and-Blues won a quadruple, displaying total superiority over their opponents in all key matches. No wonder Luis Enrique’s team was considered a clear favorite to win the Club World Cup in the USA.

The Parisians lived up to expectations, beating Atlético Madrid, Inter Miami and Bayern Munich in the tournament. PSG’s star moment came in the semi-finals when they destroyed Real Madrid 4-0, becoming Xabi Alonso’s nightmare. It seemed that Ousmane Dembélé and his teammates were unstoppable, but in the final game, the French giants faltered, losing 0-3 to Chelsea.

PSG’s American trip has once again confirmed the need to strengthen the center-back position. The selection process continues, and the Parisians’ management are actively working on the transfer of Illya Zabarnyi, the leader of Bournemouth’s defense. However, if Marquinhos or Willian Pacho miss the Super Cup match, the Red-and-Blues will have big problems.

Tottenham’s new era

Last season, Spurs won their first trophy in 17 years, but even that historic achievement didn’t save Ange Postecoglou from being sacked. Daniel Levy refused to accept failure in the Premier League and once again changed the head coach. He entrusted the team to Thomas Frank, who had excelled at Brentford.

The Danish coach decided to go beyond cosmetic renovations and immediately started breaking down the walls at his new club. Tottenham signed two new center-backs, won the battle for Mohammed Kudus, strengthened the midfield with João Palhinha, and bought out the contracts of Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel. However, the biggest sensation was the departure of long-time leader and team captain Son Heung-min, who will go to conquer MLS.

Thomas Frank wants to instill in Tottenham a strong and athletic style of football with high defensive organization. The pre-season results show that the players have quickly learnt the new coach’s ideas: Spurs haven’t lost a single friendly game.

The London club approaches the match against Paris Saint-Germain in excellent form and good spirits. Tottenham have never won the UEFA Super Cup before, and now is the right time to rewrite history.

Who will win?

