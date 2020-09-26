Parents ask gov’t to revise guidelines on use of public transport by learners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of parents have asked the Ministry of Education and Sports to revise the guidelines that require learners to only use private means of transport when schools reopen next month.

On Sunday, President Museveni announced that schools will reopen on October 15, 2020, but only for candidate classes.

The schools were closed on March 18, 2020, as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the ministry issued a series of guidelines which must be followed by the schools. Some of the guidelines include among others barring learners and teachers from using public transport and schools to operate as either day or boarding but not both.

Rita Ssenyonjo, a parent says that the government has not been fair to the poor and vulnerable parents. She explains that as low income earners, they are still struggling to raise school fees for their children and cannot afford to use private cars to transport their children.

Peter Masaba another parent also indicates that using private means of transport will increase the expenditure of the parents on top of the fees and school requirements.

Robert Kavulu says that the government should set guidelines that are applicable.

He adds that some parents mind about the standards of the schools they take their children and that the government proposing that children be taken to the nearest schools is not applicable.

Babirye Mulongo says banning learners from using public transport will force some parents to hire private teachers for their children, which is costly.

******

URN