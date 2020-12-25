Panic as Gilbert Olanya’s aide is assaulted

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gilbert Olanya, the incumbent Kilak South Member of parliament, who is seeking re-election, is in fear following an attack on his close aide and personal driver, Patrick Opoka. Opoka is admitted at St Mary`s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City with a fractured skull and severe bodily injuries.

According to information obtained by our reporter, Opoka was assaulted by eight men around 11:00 pm on Wednesday, a few meters from his home in Parabongo Trading Centre shortly after separating with his boss in Otwee Town Council. Opoka’s brother, who only identified himself as Emmanuel told URN that some people called his brother shortly after parking an ambulance registration number UBA 75 U belonging to Gilbert Olanya in his compound.

He, however, says that Opoka returned home in the wee hours of Thursday morning with blood and bruises all over his body. Emmanuel explains that Opoka later informed them that he was beaten to coma by unknown people who cautioned him against supporting Olanya and threatened him with death if he dares continue.

He reportedly regained his conscious and was woken up by the cold breeze in the morning. Opoka has reported a case of assault at Awer Police Post vide Sd Ref: 07/23/12/2020. Gilbert Olanya told URN on Thursday afternoon that the attack on his aid has left him in fear for his personal safety.

Olanya says this is the second time his supporters are being attacked, threatened, intimidated and warned against supporting his candidature. He says last week unidentified people torched a hut belonging to his supporter James Tekkwo in Coo Ke Parish.

Tekkwo also disclosed that the attack could be linked to his support for the opposition legislator. Olanya said that he was yet to file a formal complaint and request for personal security over the recurring threats.

Olanya is battling to retain his seat against five others including Kevin Okumu, an independent and NRM’s William Nokrach Anywar among others. In Kilak North, Justus Tugume, an Independent candidate has also expressed fear for his dear life after unknown persons dropped anonymous letters at his homestead asking him to step down or face death.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the River Aswa Region Police spokesperson has advised politicians who feel threatened to apply for security through the Inspector General of Police or hire private guards.

URN