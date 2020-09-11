Pakistani PM, Uzbek deputy PM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional connectivity

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Sardor Umurzakov here on Thursday, the Prime Minister Office of Pakistan said.

In the meeting with Umurzakov who arrived in Islamabad along with his delegation on an official visit on Thursday, Khan highlighted the potential for enhanced bilateral trade with increased regional connectivity as a result of different railway projects, the office said, adding that both sides also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected both the countries.

In a meeting with Umurzakov, Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistani prime minister on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment, said that to further trade and investment with Uzbekistan is part of Pakistan’s strategy for geographical diversification into the Central Asian countries.

On the occasion, Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of Joint Working Group on Trade and Economic Affairs to work together for trade enhancement, promotion of inter-governmental projects in different sectors and improvement of connectivity, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan.

Both the countries agreed to start negotiations for a bilateral early harvest plan, proceeding to preferential trade agreement to provide increased market access to each other’s products, said the statement from the ministry.

XINHUA