PAC tasks Judiciary to recover UGX 96m from former registrar, cashier

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has tasked the Judiciary to recover 96 million Shillings that was reportedly shared by officials at the Makindye based family Court.

The money was deposited by an American national Robert Kaminski before the court, as a security deposit pending a divorce disposal between him and a one Racheal Kisakye Nalukwago, in 2016.

However the then cashier, Paul Mwemeke did not bank this money and reportedly shared it with Registrar Justine Atukwasa and other staff at the Judiciary.

Appearing before PAC chaired by Nandala Mafabi on Thursday, the team from Judiciary led by the Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana were tasked to recover the money.

The commitee was scrutinizing queries raised in the Auditor General’s Report on the Financial Statements of the Judiciary for the year ended 30th June 2019.

The Judiciary, according to the Auditor General’s report, diverted funds from the Justice Law and Order Sector amounting to 139 million Shillings to pay the couple whose money was deposited for safe custody.

According to Bigirimana, a commitment agreement has been reached to sell the property of the Mwemeke to pay back the missing funds. He says there are also plans to involve police in investigating the matter. He committed to look for the officials.

Mafabi tasked the Judiciary to track down all the involved in sharing the money and ask them to account, and they be held responsible.

