PAC probes Naguru police land takeover by car dealers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is probing a decision by the United Nations to sublease Uganda Police Land in Naguru to Used car dealers. The land which houses the Police Training School was offered by the government to the United Nations African Institute for prevention of crime and treatment of offenders (UNAFRI)

But it is now occupied by YUASA and Future Company Car bonds. Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja raised the matter this morning, questioning circumstances under which the 5-acre piece of land changed ownership from the UN agency to the car bonds.

Namayanja also wondered how such an arrangement can be of benefit to the Police Force or the average Ugandan. The MPs were interfacing with the permanent secretary of the foreign affairs ministry Patrick Mugoya whole led a team to respond to queries laid out in the auditor general’s report for the year ending June 2019.

Mugoya explained that in 1988 when Uganda won the bid to host the institute, the government offered the land to the UN as a precondition, to set up the regional headquarters of UNAFRI. Mugoya notes that the lease to the UN was not finalized until March 2011 when UNAFRI was given a 99-year lease.

However, prior to this, between 1992 and 2007, the institutes governing board had given authority for the institute to sublease some of the unoccupied lands in order to get revenue to run its operations.

Mugoya stated that the institute was financially constrained as a result of the failure by its 29 members to honour their annual assessed contributions. He said that as of Dec 31, 2019, out of the expected annual contributions of USD 19 million only USD 5.4 million had been realized.

Owing to the financial challenges, Mugoya told MPs, the Institute Director’s job remains unoccupied since the posting is unattractive to possible candidates, the last director stayed for just three months. Namayanja was curious as to how much revenue the institute can obtain from the car bonds when she indicated that the Car dealers were paying a monthly fee of 1.5 million and 4 million Shillings respectively.

Nandala Mafabi has asked Mugoya to furnish the committee with details of the subleases. The committee has also resolved to invite the ministry of internal affairs to shed more light on the subject.

