PAC grills former Judiciary PS Kagole UGX 9.57 Bn questionable expenditure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for central government learnt on Wednesday that the former Judiciary Permanent Secretary (PS), Kagole Kivumbi withdrew cash to the tune of Shillings 9.57 billion in the 2017/2018 financial year to facilitate questionable activities.

The Committee was reviewing documents provided by a whistle blower on the alleged fraud under the watch of Kagole. The PAC chairperson, Nathan Nandala Mafabi put it to Kagole that he withdrew Shillings 32.3 million out of the queried 9.57 billion on June 28th 2018 for the alleged travel of the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe to Australia.

Nandala also told Kagole that the documents show that just in a space of one day, he withdrew another Shillings 29.8 million on June 29th, 2018 for the alleged travel of the Chief Justice to South Africa and questioned how the Chief Justice would travel to two destinations at the same time.

Nandala noted that the total amount of money drawn for the alleged travel of the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and other judicial officers to Australia, South Africa and inland travels was Shillings 275 million.

He explained that the money was moved from the Bank of Uganda Judiciary Account to another account in Stanbic Bank just a few days to the end of the financial year.

MPs were also shocked to learn that the activities for which the money was being drawn were for the next financial year.

In his defense, Kagole insisted that that the Chief Justice traveled to Australia immediately after receiving the cash for his travel. However, Nandala and the Isingiro South MP, Alex Byarugaba wouldn’t have any of this. They noted that something was fishy with the transactions.

Kagole told the committee that the documents the committee was reviewing were incomplete and painted a wrong picture. He denied allegations of fraud, saying the money facilitated the activities for which it was drawn.

The Mbarara Municipality MP, Michael Tusiime demanded that Kagole avails the committee full accountability of the money spent on the travels.

He said that documents before the committee also show that another payment of Shillings 50 million was spent on the Australian trip on top of the Shillings 32 million.

Nandala told the Committee that the Chief Justice denied receiving the said money when he engaged him on the matter.

He put it to Kagole that he would be required to account for Shillings 9.57 billion that was drawn in cash as opposed to using the official Bank of Uganda payment system.

Kagole is on forced leave following his interdiction by the Secretary to Treasury last year for alleged financial impropriety.

******

URN