Over 900 school age going girls in Budaka district impregnated

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 942 girls in Budaka district got pregnant in the first three months of the lockdown, health officials have revealed.

According to health officials in the district, a survey conducted between April and July in only four health facilities indicated that over 900 school-age going girls were pregnant.

This was revealed during the launch of a Youth Corner at Budaka health center IV in Budaka district. Nasur Masaba, a clinician who represented the Budaka District Health Officer noted that the survey was conducted in Kamonkoli health center III, Budaka health center IV, Iki Iki, and Kadeluna health center IIIs. He said the number of pregnancies is alarming since it is the first time they are registering such a number, adding that many pregnant girls may have not been captured.

Dr. John Wagobaga, the in-charge of Budaka health center IV says that the number of young mothers who turn up for antenatal care at the health facility is alarming. He says 25 percent of the mothers who turn for antennal care at the facility are between 13 and 19 years of age.

Patrick Erick Wagisile, a peer educator at Iki Iki health center III blames the increase in the numbers of teenage pregnancies in the district to lack of basic needs and lack of knowledge on reproductive health and family planning services. He said that many of the girls who come to the health facility fear to open up because health workers are not of their age.

Sebs Kadokech, the programs director of Naguru teenage center says they entered a partnership with Budaka district local government to implement adolescent health programs and provide sexual and reproductive health services. He said that the Youth Corner will help young people access information and services on reproductive health.

*****

URN