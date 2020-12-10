Over 40 people camp at Serere CPS with body

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |Work grounded to a halt at Serere Central Police Station on Wednesday when more than 40 people from Soroti and Kaberamaido districts stormed the station with the body of an accident victim.

The angry relatives of Margret Achom stormed the Police station at midday after failing to negotiate with the owner of a Tipper registration UBE 253X, which caused the accident that claimed her life.

Achom, a resident of Pamba Ward in Soroti City was on a Boda- boda when the tipper driver only identified as Daniel Eroku knocked her dead at Kikoota Village along Soroti- Serere Road.

Her niece is nursing injuries at Serere HC1V. Her relatives and friends decided to take the body to the Police station after a requiem mass at Immaculate Conception in Soroti when the tipper owners refused to meet the burial expenses.

The family demanded at least Shillings 12 million to help with the burial expenses of the deceased. However, the owner of the vehicle, whose identity has been concealed only offered to pay Shilling 1 million. This angered the relatives and friends prompting them to seek police intervention.

By 7:00 pm, the deceased’s body was still parked inside Royal Funeral Service hearse at Serere Central Police Sation. Attempts by Stephen Okuracha, a transporter and businessman in Serere to negotiate on behalf of the tipper owner, whose whereabouts are still unknown didn’t yield any fruits.

Jennifer Adungo, the deceased’s sister says they will not leave the area until the people responsible for her sister’s death come out for discussion.

John Bosco Okwii, the Western Division LC V councillor in Soroti City, says the owner of the tipper lorry is uncooperative. He explained that after talking to the family in the morning, he decided to switch off his phone leaving the relatives stranded in Serere.

Edgar Akangwatsa, the Serere District police Commander declined to comment on the matter when contacted. Police have since impounded tipper lorry that was carrying sand at the time of the accident and parked at Serere CPS. The deceased hailed from Alwa Village, Kaperikila Sub County in Kaberamaido District.

URN