Over 40 gang criminals arrested in Arua swoop

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 40 youths believed to be members of notorious gangs in Arua city have been arrested in a police swoop.

The suspects were picked up in a two day’s operation in River Oli division which started on Sunday night.

Security swung into action after unidentified people pinned anonymous letters on trees titled “War without end between Brazil and LCs, young officials and Madiba.”

“We have been staying at River Enyau and you followed us there and after we returned, your LCs are following us and lastly we are ready for the war,” reads the letter signed by the group leader, RDC Brazil.

The letter drew the attention of local leaders and residents leading to a manhunt for the suspected gang members.

Samari Ijaga, the Kenya Ward LC 2 chairperson in Arua Central Division says they teamed up with some youths in the area to arrest the suspects.

According to Ijaga, they have warned Local Council officials in River Oli Division where the suspects were picked up from writing to police to secure their release saying they have become a serious community problem.

Some of the youths who worked with the LCs and police to arrest the suspected gang members said some of the suspects have been smoking opium all day.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Region police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the suspects. She said they were screening the suspects before they prefer charges against them.

A new wave of crime has emerged in the suburbs of Arua since it was elevated to a city status.

According to local authorities, most of the suspected criminal gang members have resorted to issuing death threats against them should they report them to police.

******

URN