Over 200 students sent home over violent strike at St. Joseph’s College Ombaci

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 Senior Two and Senior Three students at St. Joseph’s College Ombaci have been sent home following a violent strike that broke out at the school on Sunday. The decision came on Monday after hours of crisis meetings and a resolution by the School Board of Governors, the PTA, and the School Administration.

According to Arua City Police, the unrest started over the weekend when a Senior Two student, Mark Marjam—originally from Sudan—jumped the queue during supper time. The Head Prefect, Daniel Jura, a Senior Five student, advised Mark to follow the queue, which reportedly triggered a scuffle. During the altercation, the Head Prefect slapped Mark once, angering many students in Senior Two and Senior Three, who then engaged in destructive behavior.

Jimmy Anguyo, Police PRO for West Nile, confirmed the strike and reported that students damaged the glass windows and doors of three dormitories and brought down a 10-metre perimeter wall fence. Police have been deployed at the school to prevent further destruction as investigations continue.

“A case of malicious damage has been registered by the head teacher, Charles Ondoga, under Ayivu East Division Aye CRB 141/25, but no arrests have been made yet,” Anguyo said. Police officers from the West Nile Region, led by the DPC of Ayivu East, have retrieved CCTV footage from the school to help identify suspects. Statements have also been recorded from various witnesses to aid the investigation.

The Old Boys of St. Joseph’s College Ombaci condemned the incident via their media platform and formed a team to support the school during the investigation. This is not the first such incident—last year, the school also experienced a violent strike by students that resulted in significant damage.

