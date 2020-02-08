Over 200 households in Kaberamaido benefit from chinese rice donation

Kaberamaido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 200 households affected by floods in Kaberamaido Town Council have benefited from a rice donation by China.

The rice was donated by the Chinese department of disaster for distribution to the affected flood victims last year.

The group is among the 1,500 people expected to benefit from 500 bags of rice supplied to Kaberamaido District through the Office of the Prime Minister-OPM last week.

Each bag contains 50 kilograms of rice and every household is expected to receive 17 kilograms, according to the Kaberamaido Town Council Community Development Officer, Patrick Esingu.

Esingu says that among the beneficiaries are people living with HIV/AIDS, the sick, elderly, people with disability, and child headed homes.

He however says that they were not able to meet the target because of the overwhelming number of people in need.

Joseph Obongi, a resident of Majengo A in Ekinu Cell who is also one of the beneficiaries, says the rice will help his family survive for a few days.

He pleaded with government to extend more support to their families since people lost most of their crops in the garden.

More than 500 households were affected by floods especially in the sub counties of Ochero and Kobulubulu.

Haman Ejoku, the Principle Assistant Secretary Kaberamaido district who doubles as the officer in charge of disaster in Kaberamaido district, says that 150 bags will be directed to persons living with HIV and the balance to other vulnerable but in the flood affected categories.

He says the district had submitted a report to OPM with details of persons and households affected by floods last year.

