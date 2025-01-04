Over 1,500 to participate in 3rd edition of Discovery Uganda race

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 3rd edition of the annual Discovery Uganda championships will take place on January 17th and 18th in Kapchorwa.

According to Peter Chelangat, the Manager of Rosa Associatie Management Uganda, who also doubles as Kiplimo’s national coach, this year’s event focuses on the Talent identification of young stars in various sports disciplines in athletics.

Chelangat highlighted that this year’s championship is exceptional as it drives afar talent identification not only on the young Stars but will stretch to a half marathon, cross country and Track. “We look forward to spot the gifted athletes from the round of athletics especially cross country and track,” he explained.

Uganda’s Common Wealth double Gold medalist Jacob Kiplimo noted that his management has secured winning prices, accolades, and privileges for the excelling athletes.

He further revealed that the awards include cash prices, and scouting among others.

“The management and the funders are ready to bless the talented athletes and I encourage participants to get ready for the day,” said Kiplimo.

Over 1,500 participants are expected in this year’s competition and will participate in different race categories.

Ronnie Andiema, a rising star looks at the Discovery Uganda event as an opportunity to exploit and expose his career to various athletics Managements. “I take this competition with daring for I know it where most scouts are present,” said Andiema.

Dominic Otuchet. the President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) rallied the coaches and clubs to take the event with passion for it’s also recognized by world athletics and it is one of the events in the 2024-2025 UAF Calendar.

URN