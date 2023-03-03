Over 100 Christians go missing in Serere district

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Serere police are investigating the disappearance of more than 100 members of Christ Disciple’s Church-CDC for several days. The East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, Oscar Gregg Ageca, says that they are investigating the matter under a General Inquiry File-GEF 002/2023 of Serere Central Police Station.

According to Ageca, the police commenced the investigations after recieving reports about the purported trafficking of people to Ethiopia to spread the gospel starting in February 2023. He says that preliminary findings indicate that the Church leadership under Rev. James Enyaku and Pastor Augustine Orago convinced their followers that God had a plan for them to go to Ethiopia and spread the gospel.

“Every member of the church was convinced to contribute two million Shillings each for processing travel documents and to provide one bag of flour. Followers consequently, sold off their properties such as cattle, land, and other household items to raise money,” Ageca says in a statement.

He says that those who met the requirements for travel are estimated to be around one hundred individuals and they were allegedly transported by the church leadership to Ethiopia to spread the gospel. One of those missing is Simon Peter Opolot, the Acting Serere District Commercial Officer, and his wife whose names have not yet been established.

It’s reported that the missing persons are residents of Obululun village in Bugondo sub-county, while others are from Kidetok town council, Olwa parish in Pingire sub-county, and other parts of Serere district. Ageca says that the police are trying to locate the leadership of the church and ascertain the whereabouts of the missing church members.

“We are meanwhile following leads and asking the public to provide information within their knowledge to the officers of Serere Central Police Station. We want to assure the families and the loved ones of members of the church that they should not lose hope as the search is ongoing. We shall trace the location of the leadership and bring all perpetrators to book”, the police statement adds.

URN