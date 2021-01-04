Outgoing Umukuka Bob Mushikori dead

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing leader of the Inzu Ya Masaba Bob Mushikori is dead.

Mushikori is said to have died at his residence in senior quarters in Mbale City division this afternoon.

Emma Bwayo, the State Minister for Cooperatives, Production and Marketing in Inzu Ya Masaba confirmed Mushikori’s death, saying he is waiting for his colleagues to arrive and take the body to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary.

“I am not sure what killed him. I was the first official to arrive here. I am waiting for my colleagues to arrive and we take the body to the mortuary for postmortem as we wait for his family,” he said.

Mushikori’s death comes after plans are underway to enthrone his successor, John Amram Wagabyalire.

Details to follow

URN