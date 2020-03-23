Orthodox Archbishop, 94 passengers quarantined in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Metropolitan Innocentious Byakatonda, the Orthodox Archbishop in Charge of Burundi and Rwanda is among the 95 travelers quarantined at Kirigime Guest house in Kabale district.

The 95 were traveling in two Jaguar buses from Rwanda to Uganda. They were initially confined at the no man’s land since Health and Security officials hadn’t designated an isolation center.

However, they were moved to Kirigime Guest House on Sunday evening following consultations with the Health Ministry.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the Kabale district LC 5 Chairperson, says government promised to meet the costs of quarantining the travelers at Kirigime guest house following protracted negotiations.

Alfred Besigensi, the Kabale District Health Officer, says health and security officials will keep watch of the guest house while monitoring the health condition of the passengers as well as prevent them from escaping.

Besigensi called upon the public to remain vigilant and inform relevant health authorities in case they detect any person presents with Covid-19 like symptoms.

On Saturday, Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng announced the first Covid-19 case in Uganda. The victim is isolated at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

****

URN