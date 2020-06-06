OPM staff testing for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several members of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister-OPM are being screened for COVID-19. Julius Mucunguzi, the OPM spokesperson has confirmed the ongoing testing of their staff.

The decision to test the staff members was reached after two drivers in the OPM tested positive for the disease. They were part of 2,267 people whose samples were tested on June 4, 2020. 35 samples tested positive out of which seven were from Kampala.

Following the release of the test results, the Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda who tested negative for disease went into self-isolation for 14 days. It is still unclear how the prime minister came into contact with the drivers who tested positive, a source in the Prime Minister’s office says one of the drivers drove the prime minister last week.

Rugunda heads the National Covid-19 Taskforce and has been meeting several people on the task force and receiving relief donations. He however couldn’t disclose the number of people who will be tested. The Health Ministry says the testing exercise which begun on Friday and is expected to end today.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary and Member of the COVID-19 the task force, says they will also be testing all task force members and ministers. “We have begun testing all ministers and all persons who have been coming into close contact with the public. The task force has been receiving so many people and as such will be tested as well,” Dr Atwine said.

Testing of high-risk people comes at a time when the country has begun easing the nationwide lockdown.

URN