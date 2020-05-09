OPM delivers relief items to Nakasongola flood victims

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of Prime Minister-OPM has delivered relief items to Nakasongola district for distribution to flood-affected residents. More than 5,000 people in Lwampanga and Nabiswera sub counties were displaced from their homes because of flooding resulting from increased water levels in Lake Kyoga.

The displaced persons are currently residing in churches, mosques and schools while others are hosted by friends in areas that were least affected by the tragedy. However, many of them were starving until the Office of the Prime Minister came to their rescue.

Nakasongola Chief Administrative Officer, Alex Felix Majeme, says OPM has delivered 11,838 kilograms of maize flour and 500 pieces of tarpaulins for distribution to the affected persons. Majeme says OPM has promised to deliver 5,919 kilograms of beans immediately their stores are replenished.

Majeme says he will convene a meeting with his staff and devise means of delivering relief items to the affected persons. A letter signed by Rose Nakabugo on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of Office of Prime Minister shows that the the consignment will benefit the affected persons in Munami and Mone trading centres.

Mariam Nabutaka, the Lwampanga sub county LCV female councilor welcomed the relief food but hastened to add that the demand is overwhelming as more areas are affected by the rising water levels. Nabutaka explains that people in areas including Kikoyiro, Kibuye, Zengebe, Kabashoombwa, Kitalaganya, Kityoba, Kyebisire and Zengebe landing sites are also in need of relief.

On Thursday last week, the Environment State Minister, Beatrice Atim Anywar visited some of the affected areas and ordered the LC 1 Chairpersons to work with security to evacuate residents. Nakasongola district authorities are expected to decide on how to relocate the affected residents to safer areas.

URN