Opening of parallel NUP offices in Mukono stirs confusion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opening of two offices for the National Unity Platform- NUP in Mukono municipality has caused confusion and disunity among party members.

This is after the Mukono municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze offered a six roomed house at Kavule ward to serve as the party offices. However, a section of other NUP members led by Nambooze’s daughter-in-law Lydia Namayengo Njuba also established another office near the municipal taxi park. Njuba is contesting for the Mukono district Woman Parliamentary seat.

According to Namayengo, their office is recognized by the NUP leadership since she is among the pioneer members of the People Power pressure group. Namayengo joined people power pressure group two years ago after resigning from the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy- CCEDU. However, it is alleged that Nambooze declined to endorse her for any political position.

Namayengo has since been seen moving with Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa who is aspiring for the position of LCV chairperson under NUP. But according to Nambooze, all candidates under NUP are free to establish offices but should not consider them party offices. She notes that other offices should only be used as strategic points for candidates to win intended positions.

Aisha Kabanda, the NUP Deputy National Secretary-General says the party resolved to ensure unity among NUP members.

“There are several factions among people power members in Mukono, but as the party, we are mainly interested in understanding the strength of people power through them and this can only be attained once they are united”

URN