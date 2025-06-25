One-year long training program launched to boost agriculture

Over 70 agricultural BDS providers to undergo year-long training to boost support for farmers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 70 agricultural Business Development Service (BDS) providers are set to benefit from a 12-month training program designed to enhance the quality of support they offer to farmers and agri-SMEs across Uganda.

Agricultural BDS providers are individuals or organizations that assist agri-SMEs—enterprises that work directly with farmers to enable access to services such as finance, markets, and business development opportunities.

Alvin Kato, the Country Manager of the African Management Institute (AMI), explained that the training aims to ensure that the services provided by BDS actors contribute to sustainable growth in the agricultural sector.

According to Kato, the one-year program will equip the participants with practical tools and approaches tailored to the diverse challenges faced by farmers in different regions. The training will also focus on strengthening the capacity of BDS providers to deliver services that are relevant and impactful.

Kato further revealed that AMI is collaborating with the Private Sector Foundation Uganda to draft two standards that will guide the internal organizational performance of BDS providers and their engagement with businesses. These standards aim to promote consistency and professionalism across the sector.

Johnson Abitekaniza, the Assistant Commissioner for Training and Business Skills Development at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, welcomed the initiative. He noted that while BDS is widely recognized in other sectors, it remains a critical missing link in agriculture and business development at large.

“BDS is the lifeline of business growth,” Abitekaniza said, adding that the government is working towards standardizing BDS provision through accreditation and registration of all major service providers. This, he explained, will help streamline and regulate the sector, ensuring that providers are delivering relevant and effective support.

He also encouraged BDS actors to form associations to better lobby for policy reforms and increased government support, stressing that collective organization is key to achieving lasting impact. While District Commercial Officers have been deployed to offer BDS support, Abitekaniza admitted that their training is often limited to business management, whereas comprehensive BDS support requires broader expertise—ranging from export readiness to certification processes.

Meanwhile, Harrison Kaziro, the Local Network Facilitator with the Agri-Business Market Ecosystem Alliance (AMEA), said the training program is part of a broader effort to strengthen the agricultural BDS ecosystem in Uganda. Kaziro observed that access to agricultural BDS remains fragmented, which continues to hinder the growth of agri-SMEs.

Kaziro noted that the program seeks to address these gaps by building a more cohesive and responsive BDS system that supports inclusive and sustainable agricultural development.

