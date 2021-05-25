One Killed, 8 critically injured in Lira road accident

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has been confirmed dead and eight others critically injured following a deadly accident along Lira-Kitgum road. The deceased has been identified as Mary Grace Atala, 62, a resident of Barojwing in Acelela ward in Agweng town council in Lira district.

She breathed her last while being rushed to Agweng health centre. The injured are Juliet Apio, Geoffrey Ekuka, David, Polly Ajok, Ebong Bonny, Evelyn Ajok and Thomas Okot. They are currently admitted at Agweng health center III and Lira Regional Referral Hospital with various injuries.

According to police, both the deceased and injured are vendors from Ayami market in Agweng. They were traveling to a market in Kitgum district on Tuesday morning aboard a Canter truck registration number UBA 671K loaded with merchandise.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson told URN that the accident occurred at around 8:00 am at Atera when the truck veered off the road and overturned. He says that they are yet to identify the truck driver who is on the run.

Okema says that preliminary investigations show that the accident was a result of over speeding. Martin Otim, a resident of Agweng says that Lira-Pader-Kitgum road has for long been in a sorry state and eaten up by potholes, something he says has caused numerous accidents.

*****

URN