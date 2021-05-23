One dead, scores injured in YY bus accident

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has been confirmed dead and several others injured in a road accident involving a YY bus along the Lira-Kamudini highway.

The Isuzu bus registration number UBE 407K travelling from Kampala to Lira is said to have hit a pothole and lost control before over turning at Loro Odike in Oyam district on Saturday night. The deceased identified as Benedict Benson Asiimwe, a resident of Mubende district died from St. John XXIII Hospital Aber where he was rushed for emergency care.

Six other passengers identified as Rebecca Kodia, Norah Ekata, Sarah Abalo, Moses Yiga, Joshua Ogeny and Solomon Okello are being treated at the same facility. Particulars of the other passengers are not yet established because they were rushed to unknown health facilities by good Samaritans.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson attributed the accident to the poor road network. He was however quick to note that investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the accident.

Currently, major repairs are being done along the Lira-Kamdini highway which has been eaten up by potholes.

URN