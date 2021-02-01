One dead, another unconscious after drinking hand sanitizer in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 38-year-old man in Agago District has been confirmed dead while his colleague is unconscious and battling for his life after reportedly drinking undiluted alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Johnson Omona, a porter at Kaket Health Center II in Lapono Sub-county died on Sunday afternoon while being referred to Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital Kalongo in Kalongo Town Council.

He reportedly consumed the potent liquid on Saturday with Louis Odonga 53, a watchman at the same Health facility.

Odonga is currently admitted at Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital Kalongo in critical condition.

Samuel Bua, the officer in-charge of the Health Facility declined to comment on the matter when contacted on Monday.

A Health worker at Kaket Health Center II who spoke to Uganda Radio Network on condition of anonymity however confirmed the incident.

He says the hand sanitizer ingested by the duo was being kept in a store in a 20 liters Jerry-can and suspects they took it desperately as a substitute for liquor.

According to him, the hand sanitizer which contained 75 percent ethanol was a donation from Rhites North Acholi to Agago district Health department to help in the fight against Covid-19.

The acting Agago District Health officer Hellen Drajea says she was yet to get reports of the unfortunate incident from the facility when Uganda Radio Network reached her for comments.

********

URN