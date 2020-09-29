Onduparaka signs 12 players ahead of premier league season

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Onduparaka Football Club based in Arua has signed 12 new players as they prepare for the resumption of the Uganda Premier League.

Last week, President Museveni gave a green light for out-door sports activities to resume after over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has also brought in three new faces in the technical department including head coach Villai Bainomugisha, assistant head coach Abu Mubarak Wamboya and former Uganda cranes player Dan Obote as their chief scout.

The latest addition to the club is FUFA drum gold medallist with Acholi Province and Bright Stars midfielder Moses Okot. Okot signed a two-year deal with the club on Thursday before Noel Nasasira signed a season-long loan to join the caterpillars from Kyetume FC on Monday.

Other players that have joined include, Augustine Opoka, striker Gabriel Matata, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opiyo, Emmanuel Odur, Emmanuel Okech, Bony Musema, Kennedy Atibuni, Jasper Okello and Jerry Jakisa.

Mercy Munduru, the Head of Marketing and Public Relations Onduparaka club says that the main target to enlarge the squad is to be able to sustain the pressure that will come with the competition.

She says the club has struggled due to injuries of its players, a reason they have made signings in all the departments in the football pitch.

According to Munduru, they are mindful of the ages of the players being signed at the club with most being below 25 years of age.

