Omoro seeks UGX 580M for completion of district headquarters

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Omoro District Local Government is seeking for shillings 580 million to finance the completion of its new district headquarters in Wiyagweng sub county, Omoro town council.

Construction of the 2.7 billion shilling new administrative unit kicked off in the financial year 2016/17, and was meant to be commissioned in 2018. The multibillion project was being funded through the transitional grant given by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Omoro district chairperson Douglas Peter Okello however told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that construction works stalled over the years after the finance ministry stopped remitting funds.

Okello says initially, the ministry had promised to fund the project for three consecutive years by releasing 1 billion shillings every year till its completion.

He however notes that after receiving funding in the 2016/17 financial year, the ministry stopped releasing the grant in the subsequent financial years, leaving them unable to finance construction works.

Okello says the district has been struggling to fund the construction of the headquarters by relying on the Discretionary Development Equalization Grant (DDEG) and partners but notes that it hasn’t been reliable.

He says they are now seeking 580 million shillings to finance the general completion of the district headquarters before they relocate from Lalogi town council headquarters which they are currently occupying.

Last week, Okello asked President Museveni during the campaign for Omoro County MP elect Andrew Ojok Oulanyah in Odek sub-county, to support the completion of the district headquarters by releasing 580 million shillings.

According to Okello, at least 50 percent of the staff have already occupied the incomplete building following the installation of the Integrated financial management system-IFMS, at the new headquarters.

The staff who have already occupied the structure include the Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Accountant, and heads of department among others.

Andrew Onyuk, the Resident District Commissioner says the current space they are occupying belongs to Lalogi town council and has over the years inconvenienced their businesses.

He says speedy completion of the new district headquarters will give them a more convenient workspace, and increase productivity and service delivery to the locals.

Omoro district became operational on July 1, 2016 after being curved from Gulu district and has since been executing its administrative duties from Lalogi town council headquarters.

URN