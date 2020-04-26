Omoro battered granny used as feasibility study on rights of the elderly

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The case of a grandmother who was battered by her grandson in Omoro District is being used for a feasibility study to create an advocacy group for the rights of the elderly persons in Acholi sub-region.

The 82-year-old granny, Lucy Anek was whipped from her home in Cuda Village, in Omoro district, by her grandson, Brian Okello, 25, a matter which came to the limelight through a video which suddenly became viral through social media. The act attracted criticism from local leaders, Human Rights activists and members of the general public.

In the aftermath, a taskforce tagged ‘Anek Lucy Victim of Torture 2020’ was initiated, to raise money for her recovery. Teddy Flavia Okello, the Chairperson of the task force told URN in an interview that the overall objective of the Taskforce is to ensure that funds are raised for her Socio-psychological recovery

Okello adds that the Taskforce will also use Anek’s case as a feasibility study to start an advocacy group for the rights of elderly women and men who are being ill-treated by their family members.

Stella Kijange, a lawyer and women rights defender who serves as the Secretary of the Taskforce, says that they have already received a pledge from Gulu Women Economic Development and Globalization (GWED-G) to construct a two-roomed self–contained dwelling house for Anek.

Emmanuel Bongomin, a Lawyer and an advocate revealed that a team of lawyers have already volunteered to represent Anek in court and render her further free legal services to enable her get closure to her case.

Okello, her grandson was arrested on charges of causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder has been remanded to Gulu Main Prison until May 5.

*******

URN