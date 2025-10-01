Okwong in the spotlight at Stanbic Entebbe Open

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Reigning champion Titus Okwong, will be relishing his moment once again when he defends his crown at the Stanbic Entebbe Open, that tees off from 5-9 October at East Africa’s oldest golf facility, Entebbe Club.

“My game has deeped abit and am working on my game at the moment especially my short game,” handicap 3 golfer said. “I believe once that aspect of my game is worked on I will win and retain the tournament and that is exactly what am looking forward too.”

Okwong, helps young budding Ugandan golfers get golf scholarships in USA, he is a graduate of Livingstone College, which has produced several Ugandan golfers including Ronald Otile just to mention.

The Stanbic Entebbe Open, is expecting a huge entry for both the gross players and Pro golfers with a field.

The Professional golfers swing into action from October 5-8 with a prize kitty of 43 million with the overall winner walking away with 6.7 million from the top 20 professionals who complete 4 rounds.

The defending champion is Rodel Taddeo Gaita, from the Uganda Golf Club.

The Elite Gross amateur golfers have a kitty of 15 million with the winner walking away with 3 million shillings.

Stanbic Bank, Uganda are the premier sponsors of this tournament that has grown bigger and bigger over the years.

This tournament a World Amateur Golf Ranking tournament with the elite amateur golfers chasing ranking points.