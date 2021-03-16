Officials condemn misinformation as COVID-19 vaccination kicks off in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The vaccination against COVID 19 has kicked off in Luwero district with a call to health workers to debunk misinformation about the exercise.

The district launched the vaccination exercise at Luwero Hospital on Monday targeting at least 1,174 health workers from both governments and private health workers. At least 20 health workers were listed among the 107 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district since the outbreak was reported a year ago.

The Luwero Resident District Commissioner Rose Birungi, her deputy Mariam Nalubega Sseguya and District Vice Chairperson Joseph Serugo were among the first district officials to receive COVID-19 jabs.

However, the exercise met a lukewarm reception from health workers at Luwero Hospital where it was launched when they were asked to queue to receive the jabs. Several health workers walked back to the wards and said that they needed time to decide to take up the vaccines.

Doctor Innocent Nkonwa the Luwero District Health Officer said although the exercise is completely optional, health workers who show no interest will need to put it in writing so as to enable them to account to the Ministry of Health.

Nkonwa has however condemned what he called misinformation spreading on social media saying this may affect acceptability to the vaccines. Nkonwa says that they will intensify the sensitization campaigns to enable health workers and the general public to embrace the exercise because the advantages outweigh the alleged side effects.

Joseph Serugo, the Vice-Chairperson of Luwero District says that he was happy to be among the first people to take up the vaccine in the district. He said he had to take the vaccine in public so as allay fears among the health workers and residents in the area.

Serugo said that there was a need for other local leaders to publicly participate in vaccination to debunk the misinformation about the vaccines.

Rose Birungi the Luwero Resident District Commissioner said that health workers have a duty to sensitize the public about the efficacy of the vaccines because the residents look at them as a source of information. Birungi added that vaccines are safe to use and asked all eligible people to embrace them.

The vaccination exercise will be conducted at five sites which include Luwero hospital, Kalagala HC IV, Nyimbwa HC IV, Wabusana HC III and Zirobwe HC III where vaccinations will be done.

Luwero District received 6,860 doses for the first phase which will see health workers, teachers and security personnel who are listed in high-risk groups vaccinated against COVID 19. The exercise was expected to start last week but it delayed over lack of enough vaccination cards and consent forms.

