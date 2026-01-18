Odonga-Otto set to challenge results after 26-vote loss

Pader, Uganda | URN | A high-stakes political showdown is unfolding in Aruu County, Pader District, following the rejection of the recent parliamentary election results by former legislator Samuel Odonga-Otto.

The independent candidate narrowly lost to NRM flag bearer Christopher Komakech by 26 votes, a development that will likely trigger a court battle that could have far-reaching implications for the district’s political future.

Odonga-Otto, a seasoned politician and former MP for Aruu County, polled 10,429 votes, while Komakech, the incumbent, secured 10,455 votes.

The razor-thin margin has sparked controversy, with Odonga-Otto alleging legal breaches and irregularities during the tallying process.

“The declaration was premature and undermined the credibility of the electoral process,” Odonga-Otto told reporters shortly after the announcement.

He claimed that the Pader District Returning Officer declared the results without allowing his legal team to be present, despite repeated calls for a recount before the results were made public.

Odonga-Otto further questioned the integrity of the tallying, pointing to 407 invalid votes in the Aruu County MP race—compared with only 46 invalid votes in the Woman Member of Parliament contest conducted on the same day under the same conditions.

He described the discrepancy as suspicious and indicative of possible miscalculation or manipulation at the tally centre. Initially, he sought a recount but later opted for a court petition seeking a fresh election, arguing that a recount would not restore public confidence because the same officials would oversee it. “My decision to seek a rerun is grounded in law and aimed at protecting the will of the voters,” he said.

The Aruu County seat has long been a hotly contested political battleground. Odonga-Otto has represented the constituency in previous terms, building a reputation as an outspoken and independent-minded legislator.

Komakech, representing the ruling NRM, unseated Odonga-Otto in the previous cycle and has since consolidated a loyal support base, particularly among rural voters who benefit from government programs and local patronage networks.

Political observers note that the long-standing rivalry between the two politicians has heightened tensions in the district.

“Aruu County has always been a bellwether for Pader politics,” said one analyst. “When the margin is this close, every procedural error becomes politically explosive.”

Pader District Returning Officer Eric Gimei acknowledged that he did not notice Odonga-Otto’s team protesting the declaration.

“I ask to be forgiven for what I consider an oversight. I neither saw nor heard the protest at the time,” Gimei said. However, he defended the declaration, noting it was based on the information available and emphasizing that aggrieved candidates have legal avenues for redress.

Komakech dismissed the allegations, claiming the actual margin of his victory should have been 65 votes, rather than the 26 officially declared.

The contested outcome has triggered mixed reactions in Pader Town. Supporters of Odonga-Otto have expressed frustration and backed his decision to take the matter to court.

“A recount would not restore trust in the process. We support a rerun of the Aruu County election,” said one local supporter, Okello.

Meanwhile, other races in Pader District concluded without dispute. In the Woman Member of Parliament contest, NRM flag bearer Lowila Oketayot defeated independent incumbent Menya Paska Aciro, securing 22,690 votes against Aciro’s 16,213 votes.

In Aruu North County, NRM candidate Wellborn Ottober Odiya won with 14,327 votes. Despite heightened tensions, security officials report calm across the district.

ASP Jackson Bogere, Pader District Police Commander, confirmed that no election-related violence has been recorded.

However, voter turnout was low, with fewer than half of the 98,076 registered voters participating. Political analysts emphasize that such tight margins are more than just numbers—they can reshape political legitimacy.

“In constituencies like Aruu County, where local patronage, historical grievances, and political rivalry intersect, a handful of votes can trigger legal disputes, protests, and even long-term voter disillusionment,” said a political observer.

A court decision ordering a rerun or annulment could set a precedent for contested elections in northern Uganda, reinforcing the importance of transparent tallying, robust oversight, and legal safeguards in closely contested races.

With Odonga-Otto signaling that he will petition the courts for a fresh election, attention now turns to the judiciary.

Legal experts suggest that the case will test Uganda’s electoral laws, the independence of returning officers, and the ability of the legal system to resolve razor-thin electoral disputes.

For residents of Aruu County, the stakes are high: the outcome will not only determine their parliamentary representation but also influence local confidence in the electoral process and the broader political climate in Pader District.