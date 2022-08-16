Odinga asks Azimio supporters to say calm, going to court

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Azimio la Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga has called on his supporters to stay calm as his alliance seeks the ear of the Supreme Court on the 2022 Kenya elections.

“Let no one take the law into their own hands, we accept that justice will prevail,” Odinga said in an address to the nation Tuesday, in which he blamed the electoral body for nearly plunging the country into chaos.

It was the first time he was speaking since the chair of the electoral body IEBC Wafula Chebukati announced that William Ruto was president after getting the required 50% + 1.

“We reject the presidential results announced by Chebukati. Chebukati acted with gross impunity, he could have plunged our country into chaos,” Odinga said.