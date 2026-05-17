Oboth-Oboth emerges as strong contender for Speaker

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The fate of embattled former Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, appears sealed as the newly elected and former Members of the 11th Parliament pledged to back Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth.

The latest development emerged on Saturday when almost half of the legislators belonging to the ruling NRM party visited the residence of the West Budama County South for a thanksgiving event.

The event later appeared like a carefully arranged event to garner support for Oboth-Oboth, who has been shy to speak about his moves to oust the Bukedea Woman MP from the coveted position in the next Parliament.

Ordinarily, Annet Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa should have attended the event. But as the event unfolded, a joint security team had cordoned off her residence. Reports indicated that she is being investigated for amassing illicit wealth through corruption or money laundering.

Meanwhile, at the event in Kyungu village in Mukono, the flamboyant Daudi Kabanda, the General Secretary of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), made the secret known.

“Hon Minister, I want to take this opportunity to inform you. That I have been directed by my chairman to inform you, your family, and the members of parliament who are here that you are going to be the next Speaker of the 12th Parliament,” said Kabanda.

He was referring to an endorsement by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chair of the Patriotic League of Uganda pressure. General Muhoozi has previously attended Oboth-Oboth’s Thanksgiving at his village in Mulanda, Tororo.

Also present while Kabanda let the cut out the bag was Michael Mwanda, another founder of PLU.

In response, the outgoing Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs stood and bowed, facing Daudi Kabanda, seemingly accepting the endorsement as old and newly elected MPS joined in a standing ovation.

Some of the MPS did not stand up, forcing Kabanda to ask, “Those who are not standing, are you for it or are you against?

Oboth-Oboth later stated, “According to what I’m hearing from every speaker, who am I to reject?”

Also Present was PLU member and the outgoing State Minister for Disaster, and Lillian Aber, who some say may have been endorsed for the post of Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

The outgoing State Minister for Veteran Affairs, Huda Abason Oleru, also attended. It had been stated that the NRM Central Executive Committee had endorsed Annet Anita Among and former Deputy Thomas Tayebwa for the second term as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

To the surprise of some of the CEC members, including Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo, Vice Chairperson Central, Lokii John Baptist, Vice Chairperson for Karamoja, and Echodu David Calvin, Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, attended the Thanksgiving.

NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja was also present. Writing on her X formerly Twitter, Lillian Aber noted that “ I joined Hon. Oboth Oboth Marksons Jacob at his residence in Kyungu, Mukono, together with friends, leaders, and well-wishers to celebrate his remarkable election victory in just the just-concluded elections and continued service to his people. The celebration was not only a moment of thanksgiving but also a reflection of the confidence and trust Ugandans have in his leadership, humility, and commitment to national development. I congratulate him once again upon this milestone and wish him God’s guidance and wisdom as he continues serving our country and its people.”

While it appears like Annet Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa’s fates have been sealed, going by the emerging strength of General Muhoozi and his PLU, the two legislators may still have hope at the NRM Parliamentary caucus slated for 24th May or earlier.

The 12th Parliament is expected to commence business on 25th May 2026. Who is Oboth-Oboth? Oboth-Oboth served as the Deputy Attorney General for Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution. He then worked as a state attorney in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, based in Mbale.

In 2007, he left his government job to pursue a master’s degree in election and cyber law at the University of Minnesota. Upon his return in 2010, he joined active politics, using the connections he had made in the US to secure donors who offered to initiate projects in his constituency, which helped him win over voters.

He was elected as an Independent MP for West Budama South in 2011 after defeating the then MP and Minister Dr Emmanuel Otaala, who unsuccessfully challenged his victory in court.

Oboth-Oboth was re-elected in 2016, setting a record for being the first legislator to be elected for a second successive term in his constituency since 1996.

In the 9th Parliament, Oboth-Oboth chaired the Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges and the parliamentary ad hoc committee to investigate the electricity sub-sector, the Committee on Natural Resources.

He chaired the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and was a member of the Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges and the Business Committee in the 10th Parliament.

He had offered himself to contest for the Speaker of the 11th Parliament, but the ruling NRM persuaded him to stand down in favor of the late Jacob Oulanya. President Museveni ten offered him a ministerial position as State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Museveni later elevated him to the full cabinet post of Minister of Defense after Vincent Ssempija was dropped.