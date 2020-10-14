Obongi town council leaders stuck with flood victims

Obongi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 people displaced by the rising water levels of River Nile in Obongi town council are stranded at Obongi town Primary School.

The victims are from the three villages of Namusambya, Town East and Kilamin neighbouring Obongi Ferry landing site. They sought temporary shelter at the school after their homes were submerged by the floods.

However, the water levels continue to rise and submerge more homes in Obongi town council frustrating their hopes of returning to their homes.

Obongi Town Council and district leaders are now stuck with the displaced people with a day remaining for schools to re-open.

Makosa Saidi Sebi, the Town Clerk Obongi Town Council says the town council is handicapped to relocate the affected families camped at the school. According to Sebi, they have written to the Office of the Prime Minister but are yet to receive a response.

Sebi says that the victims are taking care of themselves due to lack of support.

Hamid Koloni the LCI Chairperson of Namusambya village says that the displaced people have not received any support from the government or any other humanitarian organization raising fears of disease outbreak and hunger for the affected persons.

According to the victims, they have lost most of their belongings and are seeking support from the government to bail them out of the situation by giving them relief and re-settling them.

Gore Goffin the RDC Obongi says they are still hopeful of getting support from the government since the district lacks funds.

This is the second time floods are submerging homes more than 200 metres away from the river bank after the same floods were experienced in 1960.

